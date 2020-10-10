https://thehill.com/video/administration/520480-watch-live-trump-speaks-at-first-white-house-event-coronavirus

President Trump is expected to speak during an event at the White House on Saturday afternoon, his first public engagement since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

A White House official told The Hill that Trump will deliver remarks from the Blue Room Balcony to guests on the South Lawn. Hundreds of people are expected to attend.

The event is being coordinated with one organized by conservative activist Candace Owens, with Trump’s remarks expected to focus on “law and order.”

The event begins at 2 p.m. EDT.

