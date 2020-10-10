https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/10/we-need-these-as-shirts-jim-carreys-portrait-of-mitch-mcconnell-makes-him-look-even-cooler/

As you know if you’ve been following Twitchy for a while, actor Jim Carrey (like Rosie O’Donnell) has a side gig where he paints gruesome-looking portraits of conservatives like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. That one was clearly mean-spirited, but this week he tried his hand at Mitch McConnell — aka The Grim Reaper, Cocaine Mitch, Nuclear Mitch — and came up with something the McConnell campaign site might want to license. You’ve seen Grim Reaper Mitch, but here’s Hellbound Mitch.

Mitch McConnell, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/TAM0LdLnAD — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 7, 2020

I don’t know who this McConnell guy is. Probably your average White Protestant politician. But Jim Carrey’s making him look like a badass supervillain. Also didn’t Jim Carrey use to just be a funny guy? Someone bring the 90’s back. https://t.co/wv2moE8OQg — Chris Calvo (@ChrisCalvoT) October 10, 2020

We need these as shirts with HELLBOUND MITCH So badass, thanks Jim https://t.co/nmeGIkko3m — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 10, 2020

https://twitter.com/MickClm/status/1315083021289127936

Nobody does a better job of making McConnell look badass than the people who hate him https://t.co/clO3M70CJ3 — Daniel Collins (@danielc4liberty) October 10, 2020

Once again the left tries to own Cocaine Mitch and only makes him seem even cooler https://t.co/9GItMVWMG3 — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) October 10, 2020

Look you are only making me like Cocaine Mitch even more, Hollywood Blue Check. https://t.co/eGSpG8Mktw — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) October 11, 2020

And this hurts McConnell how? https://t.co/LeYYnvu6PY — Billy Swagspeare 2020 (@bswagspeare) October 10, 2020

This is great fan art https://t.co/jYDBhDcssw — Giant Asteroid 2020 (@Dylan_Housman) October 10, 2020

This guy is an anti-vaxxer and an all around jerk. https://t.co/hfsYiRto5C — daniel burlington (@danielburlingt1) October 11, 2020

As we said earlier, funny how “Saturday Night Live” found an anti-vaxxer to play Joe Biden, whose promising a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mitch McConnell was diagnosed with Polio as a child while Jim Carrey is an anti-vaxxer. https://t.co/uykN6Pqfjz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 10, 2020

Related:

SNL mocks President Trump’s Covid diagnosis in cold open with Jim Carrey as Joe Biden https://t.co/tjyC7vToQu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

