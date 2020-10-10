https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/matter-guy-biden-lashes-trump-restarting-events-lectures-mask-wearing-mask-nose-video/

President Trump announced he is returning to the campaign trail after recovering from Covid.

Biden isn’t too happy about this.

Biden is jealous that President Trump draws huge crowds so he lashed out at Trump and lectured him on mask-wearing.

Biden’s face mask was under his nose as he lectured the public on mask-wearing.

“Good luck! I wouldn’t show up unless you had a mask and were distanced.” said Biden on the tarmac. “What’s the matter with this guy?!”

WATCH:

Joe Biden responds to President Trump restarting events: “Good luck. I wouldn’t show up unless you had a mask and were distanced.” pic.twitter.com/UQ02ntWeMw — The Hill (@thehill) October 10, 2020

In case you missed it, Biden was caught indoors on Friday – no social distancing, no face mask.

Apparently it’s ok to take your masks off and get close together indoors when you’re Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/GIYfFk3X0I — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 9, 2020

Biden also took off his face mask to cough.

Science!

WATCH:

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

