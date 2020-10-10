https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/matter-guy-biden-lashes-trump-restarting-events-lectures-mask-wearing-mask-nose-video/

President Trump announced he is returning to the campaign trail after recovering from Covid.

Biden isn’t too happy about this.

Biden is jealous that President Trump draws huge crowds so he lashed out at Trump and lectured him on mask-wearing.

Biden’s face mask was under his nose as he lectured the public on mask-wearing.

“Good luck! I wouldn’t show up unless you had a mask and were distanced.” said Biden on the tarmac. “What’s the matter with this guy?!”

WATCH:

In case you missed it, Biden was caught indoors on Friday – no social distancing, no face mask.

Biden also took off his face mask to cough.

Science!

WATCH:

