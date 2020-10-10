https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/going-confused-joe-biden-bolts-podium-pa-speech-walks-people-without-mask-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday promising to create a million new good paying jobs that he’s never created in 47 years in office.

Biden wiped his nose and mouth after he removed his mask.

After finishing up his speech where he promised to raise taxes, Biden bolted away from the podium.

Biden never answers questions from reporters.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Shooting at Denver Protests — ANTIFA TERRORIST SHOOTS PATRIOT PROTESTER DEAD! — Two Suspects in Custody –VIDEO

“Where am I going? Am I going this way?” a confused Joe Biden asked as he walked over to people without a face mask!

Why isn’t CNN, MSNBC and other fake news reporters calling Biden out for putting people in danger?

WATCH:

“Where am I going? Am I going this way?” a confused Joe Biden asked his staff after his event in Pennsylvania. Also, note Joe Biden is not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/VlIYBSx9Vz — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) October 10, 2020

Joe Biden did the same thing yesterday and the media didn’t say a word.

Biden was caught indoors on Friday – no social distancing, no face mask.

Biden also took off his face mask to cough.

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

