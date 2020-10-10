https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-physician-says-trump-meets-cdc-criteria-for-safe-end-of-isolation_3534132.html

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in President Donald Trump’s health update on Saturday evening that it is safe for the commander-in-chief to stop self-quarantine and return to an “active schedule.”

Conley also said that the president was no longer a transmission risk to others.

“Thus evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” he said in a memo.

The CDC’s criteria for ending self-quarantine for individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 is to have already been isolated for 10-days since the initial onset of symptoms, having been fever-free without the use of medication for at least 24 hours, and that other symptoms of the COVID-19 disease are improving.

Conley said that the president’s condition was meeting all these CDC criteria, and that “all symptoms improved” for the 74-year-old.

The memo added that according to a range of diagnostic tests done on the president, there was “no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.”

Oct. 10 memo on President Donald Trump’s health following his COVID-19 diagnosis. (Supplied)

“In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgenomic mRNA,” it added.

