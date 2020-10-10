https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-physician-says-trump-no-longer-considered-a-transmission-risk

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley shared an updated memo on President Donald Trump’s health on Saturday evening, saying that the president now meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria of not serving as a coronavirus transmission risk to others.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” reads the Saturday memo from the White House physician.

NEW: Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s personal physician, says Pres. Trump is no longer at risk of spreading the coronavirus and has been “fever-free for well over 24 hours.” https://t.co/4SDboWDKwH pic.twitter.com/mv5oEAY2gP — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2020

“Now at 10 days from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus. In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgenomic mRNA,” reads Dr. Conley’s memo, before concluding: “Moving forward, I will continue to monitor him clinically as he returns to an active schedule.”

The update on Trump’s health comes a little more than a week after the president was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center for experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, fatigue, and decreased blood-oxygen levels. He received several different types of treatments, including Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, and an antibody cocktail.

He was released on Monday, three days later, after his physicians determined that he was showing signs of improvement and could finish his recovery at the White House.

On Saturday afternoon, in his first major public appearance since leaving the hospital, Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters gathered at the White House for a “Blexit” event organized by conservative activist Candace Owens.

The “Blexit” movement, which was co-founded by Owens, seeks to help members of minority communities leave the Democratic Party, as well as “uplift and empower” members of minority communities “to realize the American dream.”

“Every day, more black and latino Americans are leaving behind left-wing politicians and their failed ideology,” Trump told the crowd of roughly several hundred supporters. “That’s what they are. They’ve failed for many years and many, many decades.”

Trump also hit Democrats for—despite running many inner cities in the country for decades—delivering policies that have produced “nothing but calamity, poverty, and trouble.”

While the October 15 presidential debate has been cancelled, Trump is expected to make other major public appearances this week in the form of campaign activities. The president currently has in-person campaign events scheduled for Monday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 14 in cities in several swing states, including Sanford, Florida, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Des Moines, Iowa.

