As Twitchy reported earlier, business review site Yelp announced it was going to place a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert” on businesses that had gained attention for reports of racist conduct. Readers wondered if Yelp was going to tag itself, seeing as there were published reports of racist and sexist behavior at its Phoenix office.

Now we’re wondering if Yelp if going to step up and tag Planned Parenthood with a “Racist Behavior Alert.” According to BuzzFeed, an internal audit recently exposed “deep-seated issues with anti-Blackness.”

An internal audit of Planned Parenthood, obtained by @BuzzFeedNews, exposed deep-seated issues with anti-Blacknesshttps://t.co/lk9THKpvVK — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 10, 2020

Really? Planned Parenthood and racism?

Only from their very beginning. Ever hear of Margaret Sanger FFS? https://t.co/u2Rvo1XkVR — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 10, 2020

Margaret “Eugnics” Sanger? That one? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 10, 2020

In the tradition of the racist Margaret Sanger their founder. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) October 10, 2020

Perhaps you should research PP founder Margaret Sanger for background. — Chaz Parker (@ChasParker1) October 10, 2020

Just carrying out the racist vision of their racist founder. — CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) October 10, 2020

The one whose name is on the award they give out each year to supporters like Hillary Clinton?

And that’s just the employees. Wait till they figure out the “anti-Blackness” that happens to to the customers’ little bundles. — Whotnaught (@whotnaught) October 10, 2020

Don’t you love it when the bells go off. — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) October 10, 2020

We’d better pull their federal funding. — art jones (@drivenbyart) October 10, 2020

Alternative title: “Someone at Buzzfeed finally read a book.” — Turn Your Head and Coffee (@sgtg1775) October 10, 2020

Something that conservatives have known since its inception. Welcome to FACTS Buzzfeed pic.twitter.com/ecX9wNIxZX — . (@traddieflygirl) October 10, 2020

Will @yelp flag this location as racist? We really need them to intervene here and save the world. — Chris (@SkynetParadigm) October 10, 2020

It’s almost as if they never heard of Margaret Sanger. — Twenty7 (@mjl7atlas) October 10, 2020

We’ve been telling you this for years. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) October 10, 2020

It is their entire business model. — Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) October 10, 2020

Even RBG supposedly thought abortion was about population control, especially certain populations. — Star-crossed_Liason (@SherriShultz) October 10, 2020

That was the point of Planned Parenthood after all. Notorious RBG even said as much. So many are unaware of the racism inherent in the pro-abortion movement. — Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) October 10, 2020

That’s kinda their mission statement, so… — oicn2u (@oicn2u) October 10, 2020

Seems pretty on-brand. — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 10, 2020

You’d think Planned Parenthood would at least be nicer to the employees whose race they’re waging genocide against. — Joel Walden (@JoelWalden) October 10, 2020

They’ve attempted to exterminate two generations of African Americans so I’m not surprised. — VolFan4Ever (@kimmyd11) October 10, 2020

man, if you can’t trust an organization founded by a loathsome, irredeemable eugenics superfan, then what can you trust? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 10, 2020

