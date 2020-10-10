https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/10/will-yelp-be-adding-a-racist-behavior-alert-to-planned-parenthoods-page-after-this-audit/
As Twitchy reported earlier, business review site Yelp announced it was going to place a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert” on businesses that had gained attention for reports of racist conduct. Readers wondered if Yelp was going to tag itself, seeing as there were published reports of racist and sexist behavior at its Phoenix office.
Now we’re wondering if Yelp if going to step up and tag Planned Parenthood with a “Racist Behavior Alert.” According to BuzzFeed, an internal audit recently exposed “deep-seated issues with anti-Blackness.”
An internal audit of Planned Parenthood, obtained by @BuzzFeedNews, exposed deep-seated issues with anti-Blacknesshttps://t.co/lk9THKpvVK
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 10, 2020
Really? Planned Parenthood and racism?
Only from their very beginning. Ever hear of Margaret Sanger FFS? https://t.co/u2Rvo1XkVR
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 10, 2020
Margaret “Eugnics” Sanger? That one?
— I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 10, 2020
In the tradition of the racist Margaret Sanger their founder.
— Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) October 10, 2020
Perhaps you should research PP founder Margaret Sanger for background.
— Chaz Parker (@ChasParker1) October 10, 2020
cc: @Yelp
— Jordan Haverly (@jhaverly) October 10, 2020
Just carrying out the racist vision of their racist founder.
— CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) October 10, 2020
The one whose name is on the award they give out each year to supporters like Hillary Clinton?
— Wayne Pflasterer II (@wpflasterer) October 10, 2020
And that’s just the employees.
Wait till they figure out the “anti-Blackness” that happens to to the customers’ little bundles.
— Whotnaught (@whotnaught) October 10, 2020
Don’t you love it when the bells go off.
— Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) October 10, 2020
We’d better pull their federal funding.
— art jones (@drivenbyart) October 10, 2020
Alternative title: “Someone at Buzzfeed finally read a book.”
— Turn Your Head and Coffee (@sgtg1775) October 10, 2020
Something that conservatives have known since its inception. Welcome to FACTS Buzzfeed pic.twitter.com/ecX9wNIxZX
— . (@traddieflygirl) October 10, 2020
Will @yelp flag this location as racist? We really need them to intervene here and save the world.
— Chris (@SkynetParadigm) October 10, 2020
It’s almost as if they never heard of Margaret Sanger.
— Twenty7 (@mjl7atlas) October 10, 2020
We’ve been telling you this for years.
— Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) October 10, 2020
It is their entire business model.
— Chris Valentine (@cmvalentineb) October 10, 2020
— Jen Murphy (@jenmurph1221) October 10, 2020
— Damien (@Damien53560780) October 10, 2020
Even RBG supposedly thought abortion was about population control, especially certain populations.
— Star-crossed_Liason (@SherriShultz) October 10, 2020
That was the point of Planned Parenthood after all. Notorious RBG even said as much.
So many are unaware of the racism inherent in the pro-abortion movement.
— Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) October 10, 2020
That’s kinda their mission statement, so…
— oicn2u (@oicn2u) October 10, 2020
Seems pretty on-brand.
— Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 10, 2020
My shocked face: pic.twitter.com/IztKlaNPOU
— Matt (@budrich17) October 10, 2020
— Ray (@RayRunions) October 10, 2020
You’d think Planned Parenthood would at least be nicer to the employees whose race they’re waging genocide against.
— Joel Walden (@JoelWalden) October 10, 2020
They’ve attempted to exterminate two generations of African Americans so I’m not surprised.
— VolFan4Ever (@kimmyd11) October 10, 2020
man, if you can’t trust an organization founded by a loathsome, irredeemable eugenics superfan, then what can you trust?
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 10, 2020
Related:
What an INSANELY stupid idea –> Yelp goes WOKE, creates alert system so users can accuse businesses of ‘racist conduct’ https://t.co/vBXNd0Ryft
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 10, 2020