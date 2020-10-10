https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/10/will-yelp-be-adding-a-racist-behavior-alert-to-planned-parenthoods-page-after-this-audit/

As Twitchy reported earlier, business review site Yelp announced it was going to place a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert” on businesses that had gained attention for reports of racist conduct. Readers wondered if Yelp was going to tag itself, seeing as there were published reports of racist and sexist behavior at its Phoenix office.

Now we’re wondering if Yelp if going to step up and tag Planned Parenthood with a “Racist Behavior Alert.” According to BuzzFeed, an internal audit recently exposed “deep-seated issues with anti-Blackness.”

Really? Planned Parenthood and racism?

The one whose name is on the award they give out each year to supporters like Hillary Clinton?

