Joe Biden was confronted again on Saturday on whether he would pack the Supreme Court if elected US president.

Biden once again dodged the question then claimed it’s the Republicans who are packing the court!

Unbelievable!

Joe Biden’s refusal to answer whether he will alter a branch of government should disqualify him from the race, but we don’t have a real media.

“Why don’t voters deserve to know your views on court packing before they cast their vote? Why wait until after the election? a reporter asked Biden as he was boarding a plane to Pittsburgh.

Biden once again dodged the question then threw it back on Republicans.

“The only court packing going on right now is going on with Republicans packing the court right now … I’m going to stay focused on it so we don’t take our eyes off the ball here.”

Filling a vacant SCOTUS seat is not “packing the court” — adding more seats to the Supreme Court, which Biden and Harris will do in order to overthrow the highest court of the land with Marxists is packing the court.

Biden knows his supporters are too stupid to understand the difference.

WATCH:

Biden is again asked why voters don’t deserve to know his views on court packing. He responds: “The only court packing going on right now is going on with Republicans packing the court right now … I’m going to stay focused on it so we don’t take our eyes off the ball here.” pic.twitter.com/E9H5rIXMX2 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

Joe Biden this week dodged the court packing question in Arizona and Nevada.

Biden said he will reveal his opinion on court packing after the election.

How is this acceptable??

