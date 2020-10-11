https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/15-year-old-utah-high-school-student-spit-assaulted-liberal-bully-wearing-trump-hat-video/

A 15-year-old student at West Jordan High School in Utah was viciously bullied and spit on by girls at his new school for wearing a Trump hat and patriotic face mask.

The incident took place on September 3, shortly after kids went back to school.

The young man was wearing a patriotic mask and Trump hat when one of the girls stole the mask off his face and ran to throw it away in the girls bathroom. When she came out, she began assaulting him and attempting to steal his Make America Great Again hat.

Does anyone know where or when this was? A young student was bullied, spit on, and had his hat stolen by some little monster for being a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/mzHuzIVi7G — Cassandra Scarebanks🎃 (@CassandraRules) October 11, 2020

The Gateway Pundit is not naming the student, due to his age, but spoke to his mother Meshyalah McElhaney who said that the girls involved have been expelled and there will likely be criminal charges.

“He has not attended public school since 1st grade, he has attended charter schools and was doing online. This year he was taking two electives at public school and this happened just two weeks in. He is solely doing online now. He is 15 in 10th grade,” McElhaney told the Gateway Pundit. “I am so incredibly proud of him for holding his ground and not giving into her and retaliating.”

McElhaney said that one of the girls is going to be charged with a felony and the other is still unclear if it will be a misdemeanor of felony. Both of the girls were also in tenth grade.

The school recently had to switch to online schooling due to a spike in COVID cases, making the mask theft and spitting even more egregious.

The Gateway Pundit has spoke to officials within the Trump administration and the campaign to hopefully hook him up with an upgraded and signed hat.

A GoFundMe has also been launched so that his family can take him on a trip or do something special with him.

