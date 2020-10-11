25 NIGHTMARE things that will happen if Joe Biden “wins” the election

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html

(Natural News) With extremely low voter enthusiasm for Joe Biden, he can only “win” the election by cheating: Rigging the votes, censoring conservative voices online, destroying mail-in ballots for Trump, encouraging dead people to vote Democrat, and so on.

In 2016, the biased media ran with an endless stream of faked polls and projections that claimed Hillary Clinton would almost certainly win the election, but they failed to account for so-called “shy” Trump voters: People who voted for Trump but didn’t talk to pollsters about their votes because of the extremely intolerant attitudes of Leftists who now label all Trump supporters as “actual Nazis.”

Now in 2020, the shy Trump voters are even more numerous. They come out in rallies, and they will reliably head to the polls to vote on November 3rd, but they don’t talk about their support for Trump, or they would be fired from their jobs, harassed by friends and neighbors or even violently attacked on the streets.

This means that in a fair election, absent any cheating, Trump wins by a landslide. But that’s why the lawless Left is doubling down on their cheating this year, pulling out all the stops to suppress every Trump vote and rig as many fake, counterfeit votes for Biden as possible.

Because of their commitment to cheating, Democrats have a chance of stealing the election and claiming they “won.” Make no mistake that in the days after the election, Democrats will magically find hundreds of thousands of “lost” ballots in car trunks, in exactly the right districts in the right states that they need to “win.” This is their classic strategy, and it’s how former Sen. Al Franken stole the vote to become a U.S. Senator. (Read about the “Protect the Vote” effort here to stop Democrat cheating.)

Because of the Democrats’ commitment to cheating, stealing and committing fraud, we must all be prepared for the possibility of Joe Biden cheating his way to victory. Although the real chance of such an outcome is small, it isn’t zero. And voters need to know what Biden and his handlers have in store for America if they seize power in January.

Study this list and share it everywhere, because Democrats have a detailed plan to utterly ruin America and plunge the nation into extreme poverty, destroying the Middle Class while left-wing authoritarians maintain monopoly rule. Here’s a tour of what that plan looks like.

25 NIGHTMARE things that will happen if Joe Biden “wins” the election

#1) Medical tyranny – Biden and his handlers will enact nationwide mandatory face mask rules and nationwide vaccine compliance rules. Those who refuse to comply will be banned from working, using public transportation or appearing in public places.

#2) Pack the court – Democrats will expand the number of US Supreme Court justices to whatever number they need in order to achieve a liberal majority. Because Democrats always cheat. If they can’t win by following the rules, they change the rules! Joe Biden currently says that voters will have to elect him first to find out if he’s going to pack the court. (Hint: Yes, he is.)

#3) Criminalizing “climate deniers” – So-called “climate deniers” will be criminalized, and any who deny the climate change narrative in their online posts or speech will be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned under President Kamala Harris, who has openly promised to do exactly this.

#4) Medical dictatorship – You will be subjected to endless lockdowns and made a prisoner in your own home, while the left-wing media keeps declaring “new cases” of covid have been found. This will be used to utterly crush the Middle Class and end any constitutional freedoms remaining in America.

#5) Defunding the police – Police departments will be defunded nationwide, leading to a collapse in the rule of law across every major U.S. city. This, in turn, will lead to chaos and violence as criminals run free, supported by left-leaning District Attorneys and left-wing politicians. Remember: They want to replace cops with criminals because the criminals will carry out the jobs that Democrats need done in order to make money from criminal operations (child trafficking, drug running, gun running, kidnapping, political assassinations, etc.)

#6) Reversing Trump-era court nominees – Already Joe Biden is claiming that an appointment of Amy Barrett to the court is somehow “unconstitutional,” and Democrats are now absurdly claiming that Trump is “packing the court” in an illegal way. Once Biden becomes president, Democrats will push to remove Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett from the court, claiming all those appointments were illegal because Trump was an “illegitimate” president. Just watch…

#7) Nationwide bans on all AR-15s and similar semiautomatic firearms – Kamala Harris has already promised that she will use executive order powers to ban all AR-15s “in the first 100 days” of her presidency. This would instantly turn tens of millions of Americans into criminal felons if they don’t agree to turn in all their guns. If Americans comply, they will be completely disarmed while facing extreme government tyranny — exactly the scenario that Democrats want to achieve before they initiate the mass genocide against Christians and conservatives they have planned (see below).

#8) Green New COLLAPSE – Under a Biden presidency, the Green New Deal becomes law, banning all combustion engines and obliterating affordable travel and transportation infrastructure. The will unleash extremely destructive collapses in farming and food production, transportation and personal freedom. (See more details below.)

#9) Rolling blackouts as the power grid fails – The Green New Deal will see coal-fired power plants shuttered and natural gas plants taken offline, resulting in the very same rolling blackouts and power grid failures that California is currently experiencing under its own “green energy” initiatives. Power failures will lead to business shut downs and a massive wave of unemployment and bankruptcy, further crushing the Middle Class in America.

#10) Agricultural collapse leads to mass famine – The Green New Deal, combined with renewed federal regulations and covid lockdowns targeting farms and food facilities, will lead to a catastrophic collapse in food production across America. With combustion engines banned, farms will have to resort to animal-powered plows and harvesting operations that will collapse food production back to 19th century levels. This will result in a 90+% plunge in food output, unleashing mass famine across the nation. Essentially, America will become North Korea in terms of famine and tyranny.

#11) Ending the Senate filibuster – If Democrats gain control of the Senate, they will end the Senate filibuster, and use their newfound majority to ram through every radical law and court appointment they can imagine. This will also be used to redefine the US Supreme Court and pack the court with Democrats. Once Democrats manage to change all the rules in their favor, Republicans will never again have even a sliver of a chance to regain political power in America.

#12) Investigations into deep state traitors are scuttled – With Biden as president, all the DoJ investigations (Barr, Durham) into left-wing deep state traitors like Obama, Brennan, Comey and Clinton will be brought to a screeching halt. No one will be charged or prosecuted for their crimes against America, because the criminals will be back in charge. And don’t even think about Joe Biden being investigated for his illegal bribery and family money laundering schemes involving Ukraine and China.

#13) The end of free speech for America – While Trump and the GOP are beginning to push back against Big Tech censorship and the criminalization of conservative speech, under a Biden presidency, Big Government would merge with Big Tech to create a fascist anti-free speech “online Berlin Wall” of tyranny. Any person uttering any criticism of Kamala Harris would be immediately de-platformed and called a racist, no matter what the content of their criticism. All Black politicians will be granted completely immunity from criticism, and all White people instantly demonized and criticized for the way they were born.

#14) Huge increases in taxes on the working class – While Trump and the GOP passed generous tax cuts that allow the working class to keep more of the money they earn, Biden and Harris have promised to reverse all the Trump tax cuts and hike taxes on working people. They dishonestly claim they would only tax “the rich,” but none of their tax schemes function unless they raise taxes on the Middle Class, since that’s where the bulk of the national wage income is earned. Under Biden, you will work harder to keep less of your own money, while the rapidly expanding government confiscates your wealth and hands it out to People of Color as “reparations.” (See below.)

#15) Surrendering to communist China – Under Barack Obama, America was being deliberately crippled to weaken it while China gained strength to eventually invade and conquer the USA. Joe Biden’s family members took money from China while Biden helped funnel military secrets to the CCP. Under a Biden presidency, Chine will be given increased access to U.S. ports on the West Coast, and an increasing number of communist Chinese troops will be invited to stay in the United States as part of UN-sponsored “peacekeeping” exercises which are nothing more than a cover story for the Chinese invasion of America (that Biden supports, of course).

#16) Banning “ghost guns” nationwide – It is currently legal for U.S. citizens to manufacture their own rifles and pistols for their personal use. These homemade guns are called “ghost guns” because they have no serial numbers. They are one of the last defenses against the tyranny of the gun control mandates of an authoritarian government, because “ghost guns” cannot be tracked and don’t exist on any government paperwork. Expect Biden and Harris to immediately ban ghost guns nationwide, further intruding into the rights described by the Second Amendment. People who currently own ghost guns will be criminalized and told to turn them in or face prosecutions. (Hint: I’m not turning mine in. I’m making more…) Visit GhostGunner.net to purchase a Ghost Gunner machine that allows you to make your own AR-15s at home.

#17) Reparations for Blacks – Under a Biden presidency, efforts will commence to confiscate earnings and assets from White people (who never owned any slaves, by the way) and redistribute that money to Blacks and People of Color (none of whom were ever slaves). This effort is called “reparations” and it goes hand-in-hand with the entire White guilt narrative of the intolerant Left, which now says that White people are evil because of the way they were born, while Black people are superior and must be given extraordinary powers and authority in society (that they didn’t earn) because of the color of their skin, even when those Blacks are incompetent and utterly unqualified for such jobs, which is very often the case. How many Black police chiefs in America are incompetent and unqualified but got the job because they were Black? Answer: Most of them.

#18) Outlawing all private health care insurance – Under the Biden presidency — which will of course quickly become the “Harris presidency” — all forms of private health insurance will be outlawed, and everyone will be forced into a new “Medicare for all” scheme, which is essentially Third World health care with long wait times and “death panels.” As you might expect, FDA attacks against nutrition, herbs and natural remedies will also be ramped up to keep people trapped in the Big Pharma racketeering scheme that pays kickbacks to lawmakers and bureaucrats (in both parties).

#19) Federal bailout of Democrat cities and states – As left-wing cities and states are currently plunging into bankruptcy, President Trump is refusing to place the bailout burden on taxpayers. He doesn’t want American workers from across the country to have to bail out failed left-wing cities and states that are steeped in corruption, waste and fraud. But a Biden / Harris presidency would open the floodgates of federal money, sending trillions of dollars to Democrat jurisdictions to fund their money skimming operations, bloated pension bailouts and fraudulent government contracts that are nothing more than a means to funnel money to wealthy donors who support Democrat politicians. Case in point: Whatever happened to California’s high speed rail project and the billion dollars that funded it?

#20) Rise of the thought police – Under a Biden / Harris presidency, the DoJ and White House would openly encourage universities and local governments across the country to teach Critical Race Theory and punish people for being White. Anyone who expresses a pro-Constitution, pro-Trump or pro-liberty idea will be immediately fired from their job, removed from public office, eliminated from corporate boards and essentially removed from society. The Left will metastasize into Nazi-like authoritarian obedience state, complete with actual thought police who report “thought crimes” to authorities. This will of course be strongly aided by Big Tech’s surveillance and censorship capabilities.

#21) Forced low-income housing in suburbs – This program, originally launched under Obama, sought to invade suburban areas of the country with low-income housing in order to nullify the conservative votes of surburbanites. The program will be renewed under Biden / Harris, and it will force the construction of low-income, crime-ridden apartment complexes in suburban neighborhoods as part of an “integration” program that’s really just a vote rigging scheme. The upshot is that White, Middle Class neighborhoods will be forced to house low-income, crime-ridden housing projects that bring drugs, prostitution and violence to the neighborhood. Combined with the “defund the police” initiatives, this would put suburban areas of the country at the mercy of left-leaning criminal gangs and drug lords, which is exactly the way the Democrats want it.

#22) Door-to-door “purges” of Christians and conservatives – Once the left-wing militants (Antifa, BLM, government thought police) are fully deployed across the nation, they will launch a door-to-door “purge” campaign to hunt down and execute any remaining individuals who are Trump supporters, Christians, conservatives or constitutionalists. No such people can be allowed to remain in the society of the “Left Cult,” where absolute obedience to the LGBT agenda (see below) is required, and people must worship Kamala Harris as a god (or be exterminated). Note that this purge will only take place after the Second Amendment has been obliterated and the population largely disarmed.

#23) LGBT indoctrination of children and legalized pedophilia nationwide – The LGBT agenda will be in full force under a Biden / Harris presidency, with mandatory LGBT indoctrination of all schoolchildren and the nationwide legalization of pedophilia (which has already been partially legalized in California). School teachers will be openly encouraged to sexually “experiment” with young children, because it’s part of the Left’s culture of “grooming” young people for the sexual predators who rise to high positions within the Democrat party. Any who oppose the pedophilia will be called “intolerant” as the Left will claim that “love knows no age.” Much of this effort has already begun, and Netflix is already broadcasting mainstream pedophilia (“Cuties”) as part of the indoctrination program.

#24) The national voting age will be lowered to 14 – What Democrats have come to learn is that young people can be easily brainwashed and forced to obey absurd left-wing demands. The media’s contrived celebration of climate change puppet Greta Thunberg is part of this effort to position teens and children as “world leaders,” demanding that every citizen express total obedience to the whims of teen girls who push globalist lies. Much the same was true with David Hogg, the gun control teen who was engineered and shaped into a gun control fanatic, whom no one could criticize without being viciously smeared by the globalist-controlled media. Under Biden / Harris, this effort will expand from merely having young people positioned as thought leaders to having young people vote! The voting age will be lowered to 14 — or possibly even 12 — so that all future elections are determined solely by indoctrination and social media brainwashing, both of which are incredibly powerful influencing factors for young people who lack wisdom and life experience. When Dems can’t convince intelligent adults to support their Marxism and communism, they simply target the children.

#25) The outlawing of Christianity and the government burning down of all Christian churches nationwide – Finally, the rise to power of the cultist Left and the Godless Democrats will sooner or later require outlawing Christianity and condemning the Bible as “hate speech” (this has already begun on Big Tech platforms). Under the totalitarian rule of Biden / Harris, the government will start burning down Christians churches nationwide, even as many of those churches beg to be left alone because they are promoting LGBT and gay marriage philosophies. But Satan has no tolerance for any church to exist other than temples that worship Satan himself. So every place of worship that recognizes Jesus Christ will be demolished, and every person who dares to practice Christianity in public will be arrested and probably tortured, China-style. This is why Democrat governors are already singling out churches for punitive lockdowns in New York, Michigan, California and elsewhere. It’s a trial run for the complete outlawing of Christian churches.

If you want to live in the nightmare world described above, vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

On the other hand, if the descriptions above sound like some sort of Orwellian nightmare, and you’d rather not live under that tyranny, vote for Trump.

Compare that nightmare to the alternative: A Trump second term, where the enemies of America are defeated

Under a Trump presidency, we’ll get:

Increased law and order, with the violent streets thugs and terrorists being arrested and prosecuted, making America’s cities and suburbs safer.

More efforts to end Big Tech censorship and tyranny and make the internet free for everyone.

Prosecutions of deep state traitors like Obama, Clinton, Comey and Brennan.

Defense of America against the communist Chinese.

Defense of your Second Amendment rights and the right to self-defense.

Lower taxes, lower regulation and lower drug prices.

An ending of lockdowns. No mandatory vaccines at the federal level.

An ending of “Critical Race Theory” and other racist, bigoted Left wing indoctrination tactics.

Federal prosecutions of Antifa and BLM terrorists.

Stronger border protections and national defense against China and Russia.

Greater economic opportunity in the USA, with a renewed manufacturing economy and upward mobility.

Reforms of universities to end their racism against Whites (the DoJ has already launched a lawsuit against Yale).

The choice is clear. If you value freedom, honesty, security and safety, vote for Trump.

If you love demons, pedophilia, fraud, collapse, destruction, suffering, communism and hatred, choose Biden.

