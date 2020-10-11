https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/top-legal-groups-standing-committee-rates-barrett-well-qualified-supreme?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary has determined that President Trump Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is “well qualified” to serve on the nation’s high court, the highest of three possible ratings which also include “qualified” and “not qualified.”

“A substantial majority of the Standing Committee determined that Judge Barrett is ‘Well Qualified,’ and a minority is of the opinion that she is ‘Qualified’ to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” a letter from the group to the Senate Judiciary Committee states. “The majority rating represents the Standing Committee’s official rating.”

Trump last month announced Barrett as his nominee to fill the vacancy created by the death of long-serving Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The Standing Committee, which operates wholly independently of the American Bar Association, evaluates nominees using information provided by knowledgeable judges, lawyers and other colleagues about the nominee’s professional competence, integrity and judicial temperament,” ABA President Patricia Lee Refo said in a September statement. “The committee does not consider the nominee’s philosophy, political affiliation or ideology.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on Barrett commenced on Monday.

If Barrett is confirmed she will become the third Trump-appointed Supreme Court justice sitting on the nation’s highest court, joining Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

