A man accused of shooting and killing Trump supporter Lee Keltner in Denver yesterday has been proclaimed by both law enforcement and mainstream media as definitely not being associated with Antifa, the radical progressive domestic terrorist organization that Joe Biden has said is just “an idea.” But his past social media posts and direct affiliation with Antifa precursor, Occupy Democrats, seem to indicate that if he was not a member of Antifa, that his ideology closely aligned with their’s at the very least.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

Matthew Robert Dolloff has a history of condemning Trump supporters. According to The Gateway Pundit, he has demonstrated on multiple occasions that he hates people Lee Keltner and supports Democrats exclusively.

Dolloff has far left posts on his social media going back nearly a decade, and in 2016 he bragged about calling a Trump supporting stranger a racist to their face.

“Ran into a Trump supporter with a Trump Button on their shirt. Told them i like their im a racist button. They had nothing to say,” Dolloff wrote, with the hashtag #F-ckTrump.

The Denver Police claimed in a statement on Saturday evening that the shooter was not aligned with Antifa, but many are now questioning if that claim is true.

In a thread by conservative independent journalist Tayler Hansen, he points to evidence that supports the notion that Dolloff was, indeed, part of Antifa. One of the most compelling arguments is a tattoo he wears on his right wrist that shows a popular Antifa symbol. Many on the left have tried to say he had the tattoo since before Antifa adopted it, but there is no historical timestamp of when it came into use. Examples of the “Space Invaders” symbol being associated with Antifa date back to before the 2016 election.

Here Matt is pictured at Occupy Wall St. He had a very extensive past of Activism and speaking out against corporations and the police. He’s been heavily involved in #Occupy which later pushed members to ANTIFA. pic.twitter.com/G9eT1kZ1jl — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

As you see, past posts from his Facebook show signs of early radicalization, anti-trump and anti-cop rhetoric. He also openly supports BLM pic.twitter.com/OAVzZaUlrw — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

Will Mainstream Media outlets redact falsities and cover the TRUTH? I doubt it. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

Antifa cheered reports that one of their own killed a Trump supporter. But mainstream media and establishment Democrats are fighting this narrative because of Joe Biden’s perspective that Antifa is just an idea. Will truth prevail?

