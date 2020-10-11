https://www.theblaze.com/news/amy-coney-barretts-opening-statement-is-out-and-liberals-are-already-outraged

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett released on Sunday the opening statement she will read when her confirmation hearing begins this week — and liberal outrage over what Barrett will say immediately ensued.

Barrett’s hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin in-person on Monday.

What will Barrett say?

In addition to giving the committee biographical information, Barrett will preview her judicial philosophy — and it already has liberals up in arms.

Barrett, a conservative-leaning justice, will tell the committee that “policy decisions and value judgments” should be made by government branches that are held accountable to the American people — which is not the Supreme Court.

Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society. But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try. That is the approach I have strived to follow as a judge on the Seventh Circuit. In every case, I have carefully considered the arguments presented by the parties, discussed the issues with my colleagues on the court, and done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be. I try to remain mindful that, while my court decides thousands of cases a year, each case is the most important one to the parties involved. After all, cases are not like statutes,which are often named for their authors. Cases are named for the parties who stand to gain or lose in the real world, often through their liberty or livelihood.

What was the response?

Those opposed to Barrett’s nomination immediately began gnashing their teeth.

“She has under 3 years experience as a judge. Couldn’t find someone with more experience? I wouldn’t trust someone to remodel my kitchen with less than 3 years experience,” one person said.

“Except apparently for more than reasonable gun laws like Illinois’ that barred felons from owning guns which she voted to overturn. What an insidious, hypocrite Barrett is,” another person said.

“Since Barrett, an extremist, is insisting on making this about her children, Americans have the right to hear whether she thinks one of her daughters should have the legal right to terminate a pregnancy or to marry a woman,” another person said.

“Wow she’s really opening her argument with a swipe at gay marriage. She’s gonna try to overturn gay rights and certainly prevent any other rights like gay adoption be stopped,” one person claimed.

“This argument is such garbage. The ACA is the law of the land, voted on by the house and senate then signed into law by the president. They can’t overturn it legislatively so they are turning to their activist judges to do so. Reporters should explain this to people,” another person said.

“Shorter ACB: better get abortion and gay marriage into law quick or else I’m taking them away as soon as I can,” another person said.

“Doing the same thing over and over again is the definition of insanity. Each conservative nominee says this, and then gets on the Court and implements the will of the GOP. An exception here or there, but they ratify the wishes of the GOP, ignoring precedent wherever it suits,” another person said.

“this is probably the one and only time i want misogyny to do it’s thing and let this woman f***ing fail,” one person responded.

