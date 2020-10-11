http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SDZKYPZ02x8/

At least 30 people were shot, four fatally, from Friday through Saturday, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS 2 reported 30 shot, four killed, by 9:16 p.m. on Saturday night.

The first of the four fatalities occurred Friday at 11:30 p.m., when a gunman opened fire on two men and a woman who were “standing near 108th and Calumet.” One of the men, 37-year-old Tacarrene Scott, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a gunman opened fired on two women “in an alley on the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park.” Both women were shot and one of them, 25-year-old Mieya Sims, died from her injuries.

Approximately a half-hour later, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in East Garland Park when someone opened fire from inside a mini van. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

At 6:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, four people were shot while “sitting in a vehicle on the 100 block of South Keeler Avenue.” One of the four victims, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reports that the number of weekend shooting victims in Chicago rose to 40 by Sunday morning.

On October 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported 87 shootings on Chicago expressways year-to-date. Those shootings resulted in 57 victims, six of whom died from their wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

