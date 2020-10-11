https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/11/beware-must-read-thread-of-actual-numbers-versus-polling-in-2016-compared-to-2020-will-terrify-journos-and-democrats/

You know, if the media and Democrats are going to keep pushing silly polls claiming Biden is leading Trump by a BAZILLION points then we feel pretty safe sharing this thread of polls from 2016 versus actual numbers compared to polls in 2020.

This would mean just as much if not more so, right? With actual results versus an outlet calling 1000 people with a majority leaning Left and a certain percentage of error? Yes?

We think so too, take a look.

BEWARE: This thread will terrify journos & Democrats https://t.co/kMs8XrAi5q — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2020

This is absolutely fascinating.

Unless you’re a member of the media or a Democrat and then it’s pretty damn terrifying.

MUST SEE THREAD: Comparing the numbers: 10/10/16 vs. 10/10/20 pic.twitter.com/6Plr3mu9Pw — Sam (@SunshineSt8Sam) October 11, 2020

Trump won the state and Clinton was polling even higher than Biden.

Ouch.

Again.

Noticing a trend here.

Michigan.

Wow.

The Left sure do love their polling.

Pretty sure they won’t love this though.

***

