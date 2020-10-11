Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham repeatedly dodged questions about if there are any other women he has had affairs with during a cringeworthy press conference on Friday.

It was Cunningham’s first public media availability since news broke of intimate texts between him and Arlene Guzman Todd, who is married to another man and has since said that their relationship included physical intimacy as recently as July.

A Facebook post from North Carolina attorney Erin Brinkman alleged that Todd is not the only woman Cunningham has had an affair with, prompting repeated questions from the press.

“Are there any other allegations of extramarital affairs that you think are going to surface, and do you think that you owe voters more of an explanation than you’ve offered so far?” one reporter asked.

“Look, we’ve heard from Sen. Tillis himself that this is what he wants to talk about,” Cunningham responded.

Another reporter followed up: “You did not answer Brian’s question. Are there more women?”

“Let me be very clear. I’m hearing from North Carolinians that are telling me in no uncertain terms that they want their Senate candidate talking about the issues,” Cunningham responded.

Later, another reporter chimed in. “I’m not hearing you say that there aren’t other women, and I’m wondering if that is going to be a distraction if you end up going to Washington,” she said. “Is this something that we’re going to be hearing about for months and months, or is this, is this chapter over?”

Cunningham echoed a previous sentiment. “I’ve taken responsibility for the hurt that I’ve caused in my life,” he said.

Reporters described the press conference as “brutal” and ” disastrous.“

Phrased in a slightly different way, Steve Harrison tries for the 4th time to get an answer from Cal Cunningham on this. Cunningham didn’t answer the question again. Q and A is over and it was brutal #ncsen — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 9, 2020

A second allegation of a Cunningham extramarital affair was made by Brinkman, who claimed her “good friend” has been in a relationship with the candidate since 2012.

In addition to upending his Senate race, Cunningham’s admission of an affair is also causing him trouble in the military. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice bans adultery, and an Army Reserve spokesman this week confirmed that Cunningham is under investigation.

Republicans are using the news of Cunningham’s affair to their political advantage. Sen. Thom Tillis’s campaign released an ad this week, slamming him for the sexting scandal.

“North Carolinians deserve answers to the legitimate questions being raised about Cal Cunningham’s hypocrisy,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez. “Voters need an opportunity to determine if someone under military investigation with potentially multiple affairs yet to be exposed is fit to represent them, and his unphased nonanswers are disrespectful and disturbing.”