Blexit co-founder Candace Owens basically threatened to sue the wife of Never-Trumper Republican Joe Walsh for claiming—without evidence—that Owens was involved in money-laundering.

Owens tweeted: “Just sent this tweet to our lawyers. You should know I’m not one to play with. Accusing Blexit of accepting laundered money from a sitting President is almost as insane as your husband running for President. Almost.”

Owens was reacting to Walsh’s cavalier tweet suggesting that the black Trump supporters who had rallied at the White House on Saturday were paid operatives being bankrolled by a money-laundering scheme.

Helene Miller Walsh tweeted: “All these ‘peaceful protestors’ bought and paid for by Trump and the $ he’s laundered to Candace Owens’ BLEXIT org.”

Basically, Mrs. Walsh—a former member of the Illinois House of Representatives—echoed Joe Biden’s racist, tone-deaf statement that “You Ain’t Black” if you support President Trump.

Just sent this tweet to our lawyers.

You should know I’m not one to play with.

Accusing @blexit of accepting laundered money from a sitting President is almost as insane as your husband running for President. Almost. https://t.co/H4jq6Zzh94 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 11, 2020

The debacle unfolded hours after more than 2,000 black Trump supporters marched in Washington for Blexit (which stands for “Black Exit” from the Democrat Party).

The left-wing media tried to undermine the Blexit rally by suggesting that the attendees were paid participants and not real Trump supporters because some of them needed financial help to attend the event.

Owens retorted: “We had a small group of attendees who asked for financial help to make the event so we secured travel stipends for them. Mocking people who are struggling financially is the weirdest, most elitist, Democrat flex— possibly ever.”

Um… yes. We had a small group of attendees who asked for financial help to make the event so we secured travel stipends for them. Mocking people who are struggling financially is the weirdest, most elitist, Democrat flex— possibly ever. https://t.co/eIC4cLSRCG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020

Owens tweeted: “2,000+ minorities marched through D.C. today to support police and the President’s calls for law and order, so the left is going with ‘they were paid to be there.’ No clowns, you’re just losing.”

Pence crushed Kamala in a debate so the Democrats went with “mansplaining sexism” 2,000+ minorities marched through D.C today to support police & the President’s calls for law & order so the left is going with “they were paid to be there” No clowns, you’re just losing.#BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/aLqjEWU0tY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020

Candace remarked: “This is what an *actual* peaceful protest staged by thousands of minorities looks like.”

This is what an *actual* peaceful protest staged by thousands of minorities looks like. Today was incredible. @BLEXIT #BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/8Jcl9UeAsW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020

Many Twitter users remarked that the peaceful Blexit march was a stark contrast to the violent Black Lives Matter protests, where rioters have sometimes ransacked small business, torched property, and terrorized innocent bystanders.

A striking contrast to #BLM protests — supporters marching holding “Back the Blue,” “Police Lives Matter,” signs. #Blexit pic.twitter.com/xF9PAfqPT2 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) October 10, 2020

The left-wing backlash against Blexit isn’t surprising because the Democrat Party’s modus operandi has been to paint President Trump and all his supporters as “racist white supremacists.”

Having black Trump supporters decimates this left-wing narrative, which is based on sowing racial division.

Many analysts say there’s growing concern on the left that President Trump’s support among minorities is increasing.

Case in point: Last week, Democrat Ohio state Representative Bernadine Kennedy enthusiastically endorsed President Trump, citing his “strong leadership.”

She also slammed Joe Biden, citing his “divisive rhetoric, promotion of mass incarceration, and disrespectful, insensitive ideologies.”

Kennedy-Kent said: “Not only am I Black, I am a proud American and delighted to endorse President Trump for re-election. I have admired President Trump’s dedication to law and order and his respect for our Constitution.”

Specifically, she praised President Trump for taking action to help the black community through his Platinum Plan, and contrasted it to Biden’s decades of empty promises.

Kennedy-Kent joined fellow black Democrat Vernon Jones, a Georgia representative, in endorsing President Trump.

