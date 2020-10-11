https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/11/cant-make-this-up-the-who-is-now-against-lockdowns-to-stop-covid-19/

What. The. F***?

The World Health Organization is now against using lockdowns to stop the spread of Covid-19:

“We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method”:

“Trust the experts,” they said:

You see, the WHO has just figured out that locking down entire economies for months on end leads to poverty:

Which is exactly what many on our side were predicting would happen:

It’s time for all our states to take notice:

And the WHO really has been a disaster in all this:

Exit question: Will Twitter ban them for this?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...