The day before confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted out a desperate plea due to “serious conflicts of interest.”

Schumer claimed that she “must immediately pledge to recuse herself from decisions on the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election.”

Serious conflicts of interest: Judge Barrett must immediately pledge to recuse herself from decisions on the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 11, 2020

We previously reported that Schumer said Dems would use “Whatever tools there are”’ in the “toolbox” to try and delay her confirmation so this appears to be another tool he’s trying to use.

Trump supporter Thomas O’Connor retweeted Schumer and said, “Translation: 1) We want to control everyone’s health choices and treatment..! 2) We need to win the 2020 election, even if major FRAUD & CORRUPTION have taken place..!”

Translation: 1) We want to control everyone’s health choices and treatment..! 2) We need to win the 2020 election, even if major FRAUD & CORRUPTION have taken place..! https://t.co/09s7Xhf6yc — Thomas O’Connor 🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇲 Born 1962 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) October 11, 2020

Schumer said during a news conference today that “President Trump’s self-imposed litmus test and Judge Barrett’s own past statements criticizing the law and the court’s decisions raise serious questions as to whether she can rule fairly at all.”

Sen. Schumer on Amy Coney Barrett: “She doesn’t come unbiased — and that’s why she should recuse herself.” pic.twitter.com/MYwWqIjtw4 — The Hill (@thehill) October 11, 2020

Schumer also tweeted out, “This #NationalComingOutDay, we can’t turn back the clock The ACA provided historic anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans But the GOP’s rushing to jam through a justice to strike down ACA Democrats are fighting for health care for LGBTQ+ Americans.”

This #NationalComingOutDay, we can’t turn back the clock The ACA provided historic anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans But the GOP’s rushing to jam through a justice to strike down ACA Democrats are fighting for health care for LGBTQ+ Americans#WhatsAtStake — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 11, 2020