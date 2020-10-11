http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61800
Matthew Dolloff, 9News Denver’s hired gun who shot and killed military veteran Lee Keltner during a “Patriot Rally” on Saturday afternoon, is not licensed to be a security guard and never has been according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.
As I reported earlier, Dolloff’s social media show he’s a radical leftist with a hatred of Trump supporters.
“Investigators are unaware of whether the suspect is personally affiliated with any political organization,” the Denver PD said.
