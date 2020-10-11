http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61800


Matthew Dolloff, 9News Denver’s hired gun who shot and killed military veteran Lee Keltner during a “Patriot Rally” on Saturday afternoon, is not licensed to be a security guard and never has been according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.



CBS Denver dropped the bombshell on Sunday night:

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses tells CBS4’s Andrea Flores Dolloff was not licensed to be a security guard in the city.

“If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law,” said Eric Escudero, a department spokesman, stated. “Security guards are prohibited from carrying or using a firearm without getting an armed firearm endorsement for their license. All security guards in Denver are required to get a federal background check before they receive their license.”

Escudero also shared Denver is one of three cities in Colorado where security guards are required to have a license to operate, and there is requirement to have a license in the state.

Security guards are also required to go through training which includes training on use of force.

Doloff had his first advisement hearing Sunday morning. The judge declared the arrest affidavit will be sealed, and the defendant will be held on first degree murder charges without bond.

As I reported earlier, Dolloff’s social media show he’s a radical leftist with a hatred of Trump supporters.



Though the Denver Police Dept. within hours of the shooting rushed to claim that their “investigation” determined Dolloff was a “private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa,” on Sunday night they admitted that wasn’t true.

“Investigators are unaware of whether the suspect is personally affiliated with any political organization,” the Denver PD said.


