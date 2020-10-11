https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/520518-coons-barrett-has-views-that-make-her-not-qualified-to-serve-on

Sen. Chris CoonsChristopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Trump pick noncommittal on recusing from election-related cases Americans want to serve — it’s up to us to give them the chance MORE (D-Del.) in an interview on Sunday called Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s positions “disqualifying.”

“I’m going to be laying out the ways in which Judge Barrett’s views, her views on reaching back and reconsidering and overturning long-settled precedent are not just extreme they’re disqualifying,” Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to Barrett’s confirmation hearings, which are scheduled to begin this week.

“She has views that make her not qualified,” Coons continued, noting that “President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE has said he would only nominate someone who would overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), taking away health care protections for 100 million Americans” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coons specifically referenced Barrett’s earlier criticism of Chief Justice John Roberts’s 2012 decision upholding the ACA. The Delaware senator added “this is hard for your average American to follow, I think,” saying he had spoken with constituents who believed the ACA was already settled law.

“This is their last desperate measure to jam someone onto the court to accomplish that goal by Supreme Court decision what they couldn’t accomplish by legislative action in the Congress,” he said.

He also noted that both the president and Republicans on the committee have said they would only vote to confirm a justice who they were confident would overturn Roe V. Wade.

“We shouldn’t be having this committee [hearing] with two members of the committee infected with COVID,” he added, referencing Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeErnst: ‘It would be smart’ for Senate Judiciary Committee to be tested for COVID-19 Senate Republicans rip new White House coronavirus proposal GOP Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisErnst: ‘It would be smart’ for Senate Judiciary Committee to be tested for COVID-19 The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump campaigns on Rush Limbaugh show l Democrats question Trump’s mental fitness l Coronavirus stimulus in doubt before election Cunningham dodges questions about text message scandal MORE (R-N.C.).

