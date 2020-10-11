http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bxoVkLBsiZY/

Senator Chris Coons (D-DL) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s positions were “disqualifying” for the post she was seeking.

Coons said, “Well, I’m going to be laying out the ways in which Judge Barrett’s views, her views on reaching back and reconsidering and overturning long-settled precedent are not just extreme, they are disqualifying.”

He continued, “She has taught at a well-regarded law school. She clerked for Justice Scalia, but she has views that make her not qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. President Trump has said he would only nominate someone who would overturn the Affordable Care Act, taking away health care protection for more than 100 million Americans in the middle of a pandemic. Both President Trump and members of the majority on this committee have said they would only vote for a nominee who would overturn Roe vs. Wade.”

He added, “As I will layout in my questioning this week, we shouldn’t be having this hearing with two members of the committee infected with COVID. It’s rushed, it constitutes court-packing, and her views are too extreme to qualify her to serve on this court.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

