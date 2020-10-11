https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dak-prescott-breaks-ankle-in-gruesome-injury-leaves-game-in-tears/
Dak Prescott’s injury from tonight is really hard to watch. Let’s hope he gets healthy soon.
PS: you cannot not laugh when Tony Romo says “let’s hope it’s a cramp” 🙂#DakPrescott #dak #TonyRomo #Injury #NFL #nflinjury pic.twitter.com/GBku8J47mc
— EM- SportScience (@EMsportscience) October 12, 2020
4️⃣ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k3R7WcKzfW
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 11, 2020