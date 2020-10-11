https://conservativefiringline.com/video-teenage-trump-supporter-assaulted-spit-on-over-maga-hat/

A video posted to Twitter on Saturday appears to show a high school student wearing an American flag shirt being spit on and assaulted by two females for the heinous act of supporting President Trump and wearing a MAGA hat.

The Blaze tells us what happened after the hat was stolen:

“Look how f****** stupid you look,” the girl tells the boy, and then spits on him. “You f****** look like a clown!” She then points to the MAGA hat. The boy attempts to take back his property. “Give me my f****** hat,” the boy demands. A struggle ensues, and while the boy is grappling to retrieve his hat, a second female student winds up and smacks the boy in the face. “It’s my hat…it’s my hat,” the boy states. The girl who stole the hat threatens, “Boy, I’m gonna knock you in your f****** mouth, let go of this f****** hat right f****** now! You wanna support Trump, I’m gonna knock you in the f****** teeth! I’ma knock you in the f****** teeth.”

“How you like that? You my little b****, huh? You my little b****,” she says. “You my little b****, huh? Yeah, cuz it looks like it. My spit is on your face,” the girl said after spitting on the boy, who never struck back.

“I was f****** raised right, I don’t f****** hit a little girl,” the boy said after she dared him to strike her.

Here’s the video:

Does anyone know where or when this was? A young student was bullied, spit on, and had his hat stolen by some little monster for being a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/mzHuzIVi7G — Cassandra Scarebanks🎃 (@CassandraRules) October 11, 2020

“This girl should be arrested immediately,” the Twitter user who posted the video said, adding:

Update: I think I have the school. Messaged some students trying to confirm and get his name. Also got in touch with people to hook him up with an upgraded hat if we can find him. — Cassandra Scarebanks🎃 (@CassandraRules) October 11, 2020

One person correctly noted:

We’re witnessing the growth of the new Sturmabteilung. The left are becoming an ever increasing threat to democracy. — Jethro (@Buzzard_Stubble) October 11, 2020

There seems to be something to this. These people are absolutely unhinged.

This, by the way, IS the modern left and yes, THIS is Joe Biden’s base. Let that sink in.

