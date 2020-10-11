http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sc6WRJ76a2I/

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) refused to answer if he receives a monthly paycheck from his brother’s company during a Saturday debate with Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT); Bullock’s brother received more than $14 million in state contracts during his tenure in office.

Gov. Bullock’s brother, Bill Bullock, founded and is still the chairman of Pioneer Technical Services, which has received more than $14 million from the Montana state government since Bullock took office in 2013.

Daines demanded to know if Bullock receives a monthly paycheck from his brother’s company.

“Let’s talk about special interest. Well, let’s also talk about the self-interest of Governor Bullock,” Daines said.

He asked Bullock, “My question to you is, do you or do you not receive a monthly paycheck from your brother’s company Gov. Bullock?”

Bullock then dodged the question, discussing how his brother started the company in his basement in 1992.

In response to Bullock’s refusal to answer whether he receives a monthly paycheck from his brother’s company, Daines told listeners to go to BothwaysBullock.com.

The website shares many news reports which allege that Bullock receives income from his brother’s company. Bullock reportedly makes $50,000 per year in rental income from Pioneer Technical Services. His brother’s company has leased building space from Gov. Bullock since 2004, which could mean that he received up to $800,000 in rental payments.

Montana GOP Chairman Don Kaltschmidt said in a statement on Sunday that Montanans deserve answers, saying:

After tonight’s debate, it’s no wonder Governor Bullock didn’t agree to a fourth debate with Senator Steve Daines — he doesn’t want to answer for his scandal-ridden administration. Montanans deserve answers from Governor Bullock on the mysterious resignation of former Lt. Gov. Angela McLean [D], his decision to cover up a former aide’s history of sexual harassment, and the monthly payments that total hundreds of thousands of dollars that he receives from his brother’s company after this company was awarded $14 million in state contracts.

He asked rhetorically, “What else is Governor Bullock hiding?”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

