https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-surround-ice-agents-stop-arrest-of-illegal-alien-massachusetts-raw/

Ice agents are in on it? This is wild speculation based on a lack of expertise.

This is patient application of the law in an attempt to control the optics.

A more likely scenario, based on knowing how things actually work, is that the girl WAS left alone and that the ICE agents (having learned the hard way that they need to cover their asses by crossing all t’s and dotting all i’s) were waiting until they heard back from a supervisor to clarify the policy.

Obviously they had to wait there for some time for this rabble to crawl from beneath their rocks and make the ruckus they did… that takes some time.

I think that a lesson these agents will take from this situation is that they need to grab the subject, drive far away from the place of arrest, THEN place the call to the field office to clarify the policy. They can always drive back and drop the fellow off.

The alien is on notice. If he doesn’t show up he will have one more charge added.

There won’t be much of a delay until he picked up again. Long arm and all…

This is how it works.

