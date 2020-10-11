https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/denver-killer-matt-dolloff-is-registered-democrat-socialist-100-antifa-photos/

BACKGROUND – Full story with videos from the shooting yesterday…

Exposing Matt Dolloff…

Yesterday in Denver a Conservative was executed by Matt Dolloff @DenverPolice claim he has no connections to ANTIFA, but that’s not what the evidence says. This is a thread EXPOSING the truth behind the murder. pic.twitter.com/mxE5VqPsmi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

Matt is a registered Democrat. Not just a Democrat, but a Socialist. His love for Bernie runs deep, deep enough to have a YouTube playlist dedicated to him. pic.twitter.com/67g5bhfT8c — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

Pulled from his Twitter following, he is a far-leftist with public ties to Occupy as well as… ding ding ding— ANTIFA! He also has a Space Invaders tattoo, a common logo used among ANTIFA. Matt Dolloff is 100% ANTIFA. pic.twitter.com/205qGOm4mu — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

And photos of the victim — Click the tweet to see all photos in full size