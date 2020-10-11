https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/denver-local-news-bodyguard-killed-trump-supporter-bragged-harassing-confronting-conservatives-past/

The private security guard for local station 9News who shot and killed a Trump supporter on Saturday has previously bragged about being confrontational with conservatives.

Matthew Dolloff has been arrested for the shooting of veteran Lee Keltner during clashing right and left wing rallies in Denver on Saturday.

Dolloff has far left posts on his social media going back nearly a decade, and in 2016 he bragged about calling a Trump supporting stranger a racist to their face.

“Ran into a Trump supporter with a Trump Button on their shirt. Told them i like their im a racist button. They had nothing to say,” Dolloff wrote, with the hashtag #F-ckTrump.

The Denver Police claimed in a statement on Saturday evening that the shooter was not aligned with Antifa, but many are now questioning if that claim is true.

So the Denver @9NEWS security shooter, Matthew Robert Dolloff, now arrested for murder has quite the Facebook post history. From [email protected] the Police (FTP), to sharing Occupy Denver/ Democrats, to his [email protected] Trump.

What I can’t find is any kind of security/police/military background. pic.twitter.com/oPtb2YSpR3 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 11, 2020

“Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the Denver Police tweeted.

His victim has been identified as veteran and cowboy hat designer Lee Keltman.

The Denver Post interviewed Keltner in 2015. In the Q&A, he described his love of making people happy by creating hats, which he described as “wearable art.”

“I love creating new designs and making people happy when they get the hat that they have been searching for. When I put a hat on someone who has been looking for the perfect hat for some time, and the hat just fits right, and it looks right, and they know it’s finally right, they just light up. That’s the most rewarding part,” Keltner said.

He founded his hat company in 1994 after getting a job at a hat company. He said that it “gets in your blood and you get a passion for it. It’s an art, like painting, and I just kept doing it. I’m lucky that I’ve been able to make a living out of it for 21 years now.”

Antifa celebrated in the street at the news of a Trump supporter being shot.

A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.

“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.

[embedded content]

