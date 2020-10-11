https://www.theepochtimes.com/denver-patriot-rally-shooting-suspect-didnt-have-security-guard-license-city_3534940.html

The man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after being photographed shooting another man dead in Denver on Saturday did not have a license to be a security guard, a city agency said Sunday.

A spokesman for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses told CBS Denver that a search through the department’s records showed “no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever for an individual named Matthew Doloff or Dolloff.”

9News, an NBC affiliate, said that it hired Dolloff, 30, for “private security.”

The broadcaster said it contracted Dolloff through Pinkerton.

Pinkerton hasn’t responded to requests for comment. Neither 9News nor several 9News employees, including a producer who was briefly detained at the shooting scene, have responded to inquiries.

The Denver Police Department said late Sunday that at the time of the shooting, Dolloff “was acting in a professional capacity as an armed security guard for a local media outlet and not a protest participant.”

“If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law,” the city spokesman told CBS Denver. “Security guards are prohibited from carrying or using a firearm without getting an armed firearm endorsement for their license. All security guards in Denver are required to get a federal background check before they receive their license.”

Security guards working without a license could face a fine of up to $999 and up to one year in jail.

There’s an open administrative investigation into the situation concerning Dolloff.

According to the city’s website, as of Nov. 1, 2018, anyone who wanted to renew an older form of the security guard license, called a merchant guard license, or begin working as a security guard had to apply for a new security guard license.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses aims at completing applications within seven days but incomplete submissions or police review requirements could lead to a longer processing time period.

Required documents include an affidavit of criminal and employment history, a certificate of security guard training completion, and an FBI background check.

While Dolloff awaits further court proceedings in jail, relatives and friends of the man he shot are in mourning.

John Tiegen, who organized the patriot rally that triggered the Denver Communists to hold a counter-demonstration, issued a statement early Sunday, calling himself “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a fellow American patriot after a rally in Denver.”

Most demonstrators were returning to their vehicles when the shot was fired, Tiegen said.

“An investigation is underway to determine how and why the shooting occurred. Regardless of the circumstances, I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of the victim. It’s tragic that Americans find themselves in danger just by coming together and showing support for their country,” he added. “The fact that simple things like wearing patriotic attire now makes you a target in an American city should be a concern for every freedom-loving person.”

