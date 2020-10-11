https://trendingpolitics.com/biden-campaign-unable-to-explain-why-filling-scotus-vacancy-is-unconstitutional/

The Biden campaign is flying into damage control mode after lunchbucket Joe’s bizarre assertion that the filling of a vacant Supreme Court is unconstitutional.

The former vice president really stepped in it on Saturday when he blurted out that the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as the replacement for the deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg is unconstitutional.

Biden has was put on the defensive over his refusal to answer questions on whether he favored the court packing scheme backed by the more extreme members of his party and his remark that voters “don’t deserve” to know his stance.

On Sunday, Team Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield hit the Sunday morning “news” circuit to speak for her basement-bound boss and in an astonishing exchange, was put on the spot by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Bedingfield was clearly gobsmacked by what when down on “State Of The Union” this morning.

Via Townhall.com:

“He said what [the GOP] is doing is not Constitutional. How is it not constitutional what they’re doing constitutional?” Tapper asked. “His point is that the people have the opportunity to weigh in on this constitutional process through their vote,” Bedingfield explained. “And we are now in the midst of the election. Millions of people have already cast their votes. And you see that the vast majority of people say they want the person who wins the election on November 3rd to nominate the justice.” “That’s a poll. That’s not the Constitution,” Tapper clapped back. “By trying – that is their constitutional – there is a process of constitutional advise and consent. The American people get to have their say by voting for president, by voting for senators,” she explained. “We are now 23 days from the election –” “Right, but it’s not unconstitutional,” the CNN host added. “Again, millions of votes – they’re being, voters are being denied their constitutional right to have a say in this process – ” Bedingfield attempted to explain. “The elected the Senate!” Tapper quipped back. “They’re trying to ram through a nominee who, by the way, is going to change the makeup of the court. And we see, time and time again, poll after poll shows that most Americans vehemently disagree with it,” she said. “Again, Kate, that’s a poll,” Tapper said. “That is not what the word ‘constitutional’ means. Constitutional doesn’t mean I like it or I don’t like it. It means it’s according to the U.S. Constitution. There’s nothing unconstitutional about what the U.S. Senate is doing.”

It was a stunning moment for the primary reason that Democrats in general and Biden in specific have abandoned any effort to tell the truth about anything, instead they lie as a first, last, and only resort such as the very fine people “on both sides” hoax.

But the media and especially those at CNN have had their backs which makes Tapper’s out-of-character banter with Bedington all the more incredible.

It could be a bad case of nerves over the election now that President Trump has bounced back from his infection with the coronavirus or just an acknowledgment that Biden is an unstable and volatile man who is dependent on the big lie who is on the verge of an ugly implosion just short of the finish line.

The court packing talking points put together by Democrats are so wildly dishonest that it is clear that the issue represents a major problem for them and their Trojan horse of a candidate.

