Under the 1993 NVRA (Natl Voter Registration Act), every registered voter who has mail returned from an official mailing by the county registrar should be purged from the rolls. Every listed individual who lists a commercial address, which is out of compliance with voter registration requirements. should be purged from the rolls. Every voter who hasn’t voted in two consecutive federal election cycles or six years is to be purged from the rules, to prevent ballot harvesting and fraudulent substituted voting.

But NV, a corrupt blue state, is on of those that refuses to comply.

