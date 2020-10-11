https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/10/11/do-democrats-really-believe-they-can-confuse-people-by-not-so-subtly-redefining-the-phrase-packing-the-court/

Democrats and some in the media are not-so-subtly trying to shift the meaning of the phrase “packing the court” from what it’s intended to convey (an expansion of the number of justices on the Supreme Court) to whatever they would like for it to mean.

Senate minority whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) gives us an example of this by telling NBC’s Chuck Todd that Republicans have been “packing the courts” for the past three and a half years.

WATCH: Minority Whip @SenatorDurbin (D-Ill.) says “American people have watched Republicans packing the courts over the last three and a half years and they brag about it.” #MTP “We are dealing with people on the court, packed into the court with little or no qualification.” pic.twitter.com/NDFh4jyxRH — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 11, 2020

Democrat strategist Leslie Marshall tried to define packing the court in terms of ideological balance on the Supreme Court.

a 6-3 conservative court IS packing the court @VP https://t.co/Bpl78NxIiN — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) October 11, 2020

The AP called a potential expansion of the number of Supreme Court justices on the court by a Democrat president “depoliticizing” the court.

‘packing’ is the new ‘collusion’ … — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 11, 2020

Many on the Left seem to believe that if they say something enough times, the public will begin to accept it as reality.

That’s not at all what that means https://t.co/sYGq46COum — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 11, 2020

It occurs to me that people saying “packing the Court” do not know what that means. https://t.co/6bOjKJA4xJ — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 11, 2020

Despite Democrats’ attempts to obfuscate, the story remains that Joe Biden refuses to answer whether he will lead an effort to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

