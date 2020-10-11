https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/domestic-terrorism-denver-antifa-holds-canned-food-drive-hurls-cans-patriots-police/

Pure evil.

Antifa held a “BLM-Antifa soup can drive” on Saturday in downtown Denver as a counterprotest to the local patriots who had organized a rally before them at the same time.

The rally was organized by Demver Communists, Denver Socialist Revolution, Anon Resistance Movement, WITCH, HOES, for an anti-Communist book swap.

Then they took the cans and hurled them at the police and patriot group.

You can see the cans flying in their announcement!

There are also reports that the shooter pulled the gun out before the patriot protester pulled out mace and before the shooting.

