https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/domestic-terrorism-denver-antifa-holds-canned-food-drive-hurls-cans-patriots-police/

Pure evil.

Antifa held a “BLM-Antifa soup can drive” on Saturday in downtown Denver as a counterprotest to the local patriots who had organized a rally before them at the same time.

The rally was organized by Demver Communists, Denver Socialist Revolution, Anon Resistance Movement, WITCH, HOES, for an anti-Communist book swap.

Then they took the cans and hurled them at the police and patriot group.

You can see the cans flying in their announcement!

Here’s video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Denver shooting. Patriots leaving after peaceful rally. Antifa/BLM had thrown soup cans (supposedly collected for homeless)at cops before shots fired. I’m hearing victim – patriot rallygoer- was shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/6jSKc9hkwU — @Emma Peel (@madelynrogers) October 11, 2020

BLM soup drive, bullsh**, They were throwing cans at USA Patriots & at Police and then a violent BLM shoots and kills a USA Patriot. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

TAKE BLM & ANTIFA off the streets.

How many more people have to be killed?@DOJPH@TheJusticeDepthttps://t.co/T6pTU56tup — North Iowa Paranormal (@ParanormalIowa) October 11, 2020

The @DenverPolice@denverpost @DenverChannel@9NEWS

Why does the media lie to the American people?

BLM were throwing cans at Patriots & at Police & a BLM member went in to cause violence, FACT

Its on VIDEO.

THE MEDIA ARE AFRAID OF BLM & ANTIFA.

Cowardshttps://t.co/T6pTU56tup — North Iowa Paranormal (@ParanormalIowa) October 11, 2020

There are also reports that the shooter pulled the gun out before the patriot protester pulled out mace and before the shooting.

