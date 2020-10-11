https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/11/dont-cancel-me-for-what-im-about-to-say-an-egyptologist-explains-why-israeli-gal-gadot-is-not-too-white-to-play-cleopatra/

Israeli actress Gal Gadot announced on Twitter that she’s teaming up with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins for a new project based on the life of Cleopatra:

And people are already pissed about a Jew playing an Egyptian ruler:

Others suggest Gadot is too white for the role:

Just because she was Greek “doesn’t mean she was white”:

As for the proper shade of the actress, they want “darker than a brown paper bag”:

But, hold on! Here’s Sarah Parcak, a blue-check Egyptologist who explains in this fascinating thread why Gadot is a suitable choice for the role. Enjoy ==>

