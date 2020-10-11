https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/earlyvoting-states-georgia-texas/2020/10/11/id/991404

With 17 U.S. states already open for business during early in-person voting, there are a dozen more states opening the 2020 presidential election season this week.

Some of the red-state bastions that are trending toward Democrat Joe Biden but President Donald Trump still looks to hold are among them, including Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina, according to Ballotpedia.

Florida, the battleground state to end all battlegrounds in most presidential elections, does not start early in-person voting until Monday, Oct. 19.

Georgia opens this Monday, followed by: Texas and Kentucky on Tuesday; Kansas, Tennessee, and Rhode Island on Wednesday; North Carolina on Thursday; Louisiana and Washington on Friday; and Nevada, New Mexico, and Massachusetts next Saturday.

Here are the official in-person openings with their end dates this week:

Georgia starting Oct. 12, ending Oct. 30. Texas starting Oct. 13, ending Oct. 30. Kentucky starting Oct. 13, ending Nov. 2. Kansas starting Oct. 14, ending Nov. 2. Tennessee starting Oct. 14, ending Oct. 29. Rhode Island starting Oct. 14, ending Nov. 2. North Carolina starting Oct. 15, ending Oct. 31. Louisiana starting Oct. 16, ending Oct. 27. Washington starting Oct. 16, ending Oct. 31. Nevada starting Oct. 17, ending Oct. 30. New Mexico starting Oct. 17, ending Oct. 31. Massachusetts starting Oct. 17, ending Oct. 30.

Vote.org details every state’s voting schedule from now through the Nov. 3 Election Day. There have already been about 1/3 of the country opened for early in-person voting as this week will take the total over half of the U.S.

These 9 states began early voting in-person last week:

Arizona started Oct. 7, ending Oct. 30. Indiana started Oct. 6, ending Nov. 2. Ohio started Oct. 6, ending Nov. 2. California started Oct. 5, ending Nov. 2 Iowa started Oct. 5, ending Nov. 2. Maine started Oct. 5, ending Oct. 30. Nebraska started Oct. 5, ending Nov. 2. South Carolina started Oct. 5, ending Nov. 2. Montana started Oct. 2, ending Nov. 2.

There were 8 states who began early voting in September, starting with the key battleground state of Pennsylvania Sept. 14:

Pennsylvania started Sept. 14, ending Oct. 27. Minnesota started Sept. 18, ending Nov. 2. South Dakota started Sept. 18, ending Nov. 2. Virginia started Sept. 18, ending Oct. 31. Wyoming started Sept. 18, ending Nov. 2. Vermont started Sept. 21, ending Nov. 2. Illinois started Sept. 24, ending Nov. 2. Michigan started Sept. 24, ending Nov. 2.

Alabama, Connecticut, and Delaware are the only states that do not feature any in-person early voting plan, outside of absentee balloting.

