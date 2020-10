https://newsthud.com/biden-enjoys-12-point-lead-over-trump-in-new-wapo-abc-news-poll/

Joe Biden maintains a 12 point lead over President Trump in a new Wapo/ABC News poll.

Biden has support of 53% of registered voters compared to 41% support for Trump.

Biden also enjoys support of 54% of likely voters compared to 42% for Trump.

Biden’s lead in the RealClearPolitics average is now nearly double digits at 9.8%.