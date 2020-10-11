https://saraacarter.com/fauci-disavows-trump-i-never-publicly-endorsed-any-political-candidate/

October 11, 2020

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIH said in an exclusive interview with CNN, responding to the recent use of his statement in a GOP political campaign ad.

“The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci said in a statement provided exclusively to CNN when asked if he agreed to be featured in the ad.

In the ad, Fauci is quoted as saying: ” I can’t imagine that… anybody could be doing more.”

