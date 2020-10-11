https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f841b104eb99611d5f0bdf6
She was stripped of the nationalist party’s whip and faces mounting calls to resign her £80,000-per-year job for travelling between London and Glasgow while ill with coronavirus…
Ankara’s decision to carry out a seismic survey to the south of a Greek island in the eastern Mediterranean over the next ten days is a major escalation of tensions, Greece’s Foreign Ministry said on …
The artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be tested in Wolverhampton, Coventry and Southampton with the aim to reduce the likelihood of accidents on busy roads….
Claire Culshaw, from North Devon, whose 16-month-old Esmé Foden is currently in Bristol Children’s Hospital being treated for leukemia has spoken out on devastating covid-19 restrictions….
Jordan Springs East, a new development in Llandilo, near Penrith in Sydney’s west, is in such crisis the local council slapped notices on 841 homes, worth $605 million, warning would-be buyers….