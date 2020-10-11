Shepard Smith caused a media stir earlier this year after he abruptly resigned from his show on the FOX News network.

Most of the FOX News viewers didn’t mind much, as Shep was one of the most liberal hosts on the channel.

Now Shepard Smith has launched a new show on CNBC, but so far it doesn’t look like the viewers at CNBC are too thrilled with his work either.

Shepard’s ratings are terrible.

The Hill reported that CNBC’s Shepard Smith averaged 322,000 total viewers in his first week of shows on the Comcast-owned business network, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The former Fox News anchor parted ways with the network in October 2019 after 23 years there. Smith signed with CNBC in July, where he serves as the network’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor as well as executive editor of his own program, “Shepard Smith Reports.”

Smith’s Sept. 30 CNBC debut delivered 373,000 viewers nine days ago, with viewership tracking lower than the premiere newscast over the next four shows.

On Oct. 1, Smith registered 321,000 viewers, followed by 331,000 on Oct. 2, 266,000 on Oct. 5 and 321,000 on Wednesday.

oof everyone’s ratings are way up with Tucker Carlson getting over 5M viewers, Cooper getting 3+ and Maddow At 4+ people just dont want to watch shep https://t.co/YBRAJd0ELJ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 10, 2020

Shepard Smith averages 322,000 viewers in first week on CNBC – Over the past week a Lou Dobbs repeat averaged 335,000 viewers, topping Smithhttps://t.co/PVuj4mDsMl — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 9, 2020