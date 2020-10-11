https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/four-countys-28-gop-governors-dont-sign-rga-letter-support-barrett?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twenty-four of the country’s 28 GOP governors are backing the Senate confirmation of White House nominee Amy Coney Barrett – with President Trump critics Govs. Charles Baker and Larry Hogan among those not in support.

The Republican Governors Association over the weekend announced the release of the letter and the signatures.

“As governors, we strongly support President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, and we urge the Senate to confirm her appointment as an associate justice,” reads the letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee.

The Judiciary Committee begins its confirmation hearings Monday on Capitol Hill.

Baker is the governor of Massachusetts, and Hogan is the governor of Maryland.

The two other GOP governors who did not sign the letter are Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Phil Scott of Vermont.

Sununu’s spokesperson said the governor didn’t sign the letter because he has no official role in the confirmation process. However, Sununu signed letters supporting Trump’s previous nominations of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Sununu has said he believes it is appropriate for Barrett to have a hearing but has not voiced specific support or opposition to her nomination, according to the Associated Press.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional choice by President Trump to serve as an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “As a distinguished jurist committed to upholding the original intent of our Constitution, there is no doubt that Judge Barrett will be a tremendous addition to the court.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

