https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grenell-DNI-russiacollusion/2020/10/11/id/991432

Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell said Sunday the nation’s intelligence community and Obama administration officials knew the “truth” about a “Russian collusion hoax” and “lied to the American people.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Grenell, who was also the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, said “what we need to figure out is what level are these individuals.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has reportedly declassified additional documents that show former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged plan to link her opponent Donald Trump to Russia in an effort to distract Americans from her email scandal.

“They lied to the American people. They knew a truth, and they hid the truth,” Grenell said. “This can never happen again. We cannot allow our government to weaponize information, to hold it back.”

“[Former FBI Director James] Comey is accused of seeing those warnings, Brennan is accused of seeing those warnings, Susan Rice, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are seeing the warnings and the information that this was a Russian collusion hoax,” he added.

“They went forward with it anyway because it was going after their political opponent. They allowed misinformation, bad information, false information to go forward. Now, the question is who approved it and how high did it go.”

“The American people need to understand that those in Washington are hiding information from them,” Grenell said. “They think we’re stupid.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

