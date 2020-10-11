http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/L2BfqUfD-gw/how-politicians-lie.php

As you probably know, the FBI has arrested six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At least three of the six have been shown to be BLM, Antifa, anti-Trump radicals. Maybe the count has risen since I last checked in on the story.

Today Governor Whitmer sent out a fundraising email to her supporters–or, anyway, those on her list, a group that includes me. The subject heading was: “We’ve seen the disastrous effects of Trump’s hateful rhetoric.” That is typical. Pretty much everything that goes wrong in the world is a result of “Trump’s hateful rhetoric.” The Democrats’ far more hateful rhetoric, meanwhile, has evidently no consequences. The email continues:

First, Trump launched attacks against Gretchen Whitmer, deriding her as “that woman” and calling for the “liberation” of Michigan. Radical right-wing groups responded by storming the State Capitol building and demanded a recall.

“That woman?” How hateful can you get? Why, a president hasn’t referred to “that woman” since Bill Clinton! “That woman” apparently dwarfs the outrageous slurs that Democrats, including Whitmer, have directed against President Trump.

And the “radical right-wing groups” that protested against Whitmer’s shutdown orders, which eventually were found to be unconstitutional by the Michigan Supreme Court–so the “radicals” were right!–were entirely peaceful. Unlike the BLM/Antifa rioting, looting and arson that we have seen in recent months, for which no Democrat takes responsibility and which hardly any Democrats have even criticized.

The email continues:

Then, Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Right-wing militant groups in Michigan heard him loud and clear. Just days ago, the FBI thwarted a full-fledged terrorist plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

This is deeply dishonest. Whitmer refers to the first presidential debate, when liberal moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump to tell the Proud Boys (who have no connection whatsoever to the administration) to “stand down.” After a couple of exchanges, Trump tried to comply with Wallace’s request but didn’t remember the right preposition. The idea that he was somehow trying to incite the Proud Boys to violence is a ridiculous lie.

As is Whitmer’s statement that those arrested by the FBI are members of “right-wing militia groups.” In fact, they are mostly, if not all, left-wingers and anti-Trump anarchists.

What is most interesting to me about Whitmer’s email is that she and her handlers are confident that she can lie with impunity. They know that what they are saying about Trump’s comments in the first debate and about the leftists who allegedly conspired to kidnap Whitmer are lies, but they don’t care. They assume that the press will cover for them, and that the vast majority of those who receive their fundraising appeal will not know that it is based entirely on lies.

Their confidence is well-placed. In today’s America, the “mainstream” media exist mostly to keep secrets. The fact that those who allegedly schemed to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer were mostly left-wing Antifa/BLM activists is a deep, dark secret that will be kept from nearly all Americans. Because we have an election coming up next month.

