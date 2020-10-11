https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-trump-2020-car-parades-underway-weekend-blue-states-new-jersey-illinois-connecticut-minnesota-california-video/
Trump caravan in New Jersey
Huge Trump 2020 car parades were underway in blue states this weekend!
MAGA car parade in New Jersey!
WATCH:
YUGE Trump Car Parade in NEW JERSEY!! 🚗🇺🇸 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Jg68kRAa3t
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2020
Look at this turn out for Trump in the blue state of New Jersey:
So AWESOME to see a blue state like New Jersey turn out like this for President Trump!
My home state SHOWS UP 🇺🇸🚗💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/RWvRnB61ak
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2020
The blue state of Minnesota is in play for President Trump.
Huge car parade in Minnesota on Saturday.
WATCH:
Yesterday’s Trump car parade in Minnesota was HUGE🚘🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump will win Minnesota!
pic.twitter.com/YmYR66MM7c
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 11, 2020
Trump car parade in Illinois.
WATCH:
Trump Car Parade in Illinois! 🇺🇸🚗 pic.twitter.com/bowuBdYGLs
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 11, 2020
Trump 2020 car parade in Danbury, Connecticut.
WATCH:
#Trump2020 parade in Danbury CT pic.twitter.com/W1HcPjPOu5
— BenjaminTallmadge (@CulperSpyRing76) October 11, 2020
Brave Trump supporters held rallies in the belly of the beast – Los Angeles, California!
Trump rally in Beverly Hills:
Trump car parade and rally in Glendale, CA:[embedded content]