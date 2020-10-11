https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-trump-2020-car-parades-underway-weekend-blue-states-new-jersey-illinois-connecticut-minnesota-california-video/

Trump caravan in New Jersey

Huge Trump 2020 car parades were underway in blue states this weekend!

MAGA car parade in New Jersey!

WATCH:

Look at this turn out for Trump in the blue state of New Jersey:

The blue state of Minnesota is in play for President Trump.

Huge car parade in Minnesota on Saturday.

WATCH:

Trump car parade in Illinois.

WATCH:

Trump 2020 car parade in Danbury, Connecticut.

WATCH:

Brave Trump supporters held rallies in the belly of the beast – Los Angeles, California!

Trump rally in Beverly Hills:

[embedded content]

Trump car parade and rally in Glendale, CA:

[embedded content]

