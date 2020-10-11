https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kind-boring-arizona-reporter-stunned-no-one-shows-campaign-event-joe-biden-kamala-harris-video/

An Arizona FOX 10 reporter was stunned this past week when NO ONE came out to see Joe Biden AND Kamala Harris outside the Heard Museum in Phoenix.

No one was holding signs on the road.

No one was outside of their venue to greet them.

The election is less than 4 weeks away and they have NO momentum!

FOX 10 Reporter: There’s really not much to see. It’s kind of boring out here. It’s not your typical presidential campaign event. We don’t see people campaigning outside. We don’t see signs or not much of what’s going on.

Shocked reporter says NO one showed in support of Biden and Harris at their in event in Arizona. No signs. Nothing. 😄🤣 pic.twitter.com/DRHoZU5pqB — Go Trump 🇺🇸 (@GKeile) October 11, 2020

