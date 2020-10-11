https://www.theblaze.com/news/jake-tapper-schools-kate-bedingfield

CNN host Jake Tapper schooled a top Biden campaign official on Sunday who defended Joe Biden’s recent claim that Republicans are acting unconstitutionally by filing the Supreme Court vacancy with Amy Coney Barrett.

As TheBlaze reported, Biden has refused to state his position on court-packing, which Democrats have promised to do if Barrett is confirmed before Election Day.

On Saturday, Biden once again dodged questions about court-packing, instead claiming that, “It’s not constitutional what they’re doing.”

What happened on CNN?

Tapper confronted Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” over exactly what unconstitutional actions Republicans have taken. It did not end well for Bedingfield.

Tapper asked, “[Biden] said it’s not constitutional, what they’re doing. How is it not constitutional what they’re doing?”

Bedingfield claimed in response that Biden’s comments are referring to polls that show the majority of Americans want the winner of the election to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

“His point is that the people have an opportunity to weigh in on this constitutional process through their vote,” Bedingfield said. “And we are now in the midst of the election. Millions of people have already cast their votes. And you see that the vast majority of people say that they want the person who wins the election on November 3 to nominate the justice to take this seat.”

Tapper fired back, “That’s a poll. That’s not the Constitution.”

“So, by trying to — by trying to — that is their constitutional — there’s the constitutional process of advise and consent,” Bedingfield responded. “The American people get to have their say by voting for president, by voting for senators. We are now 23 days from the election.”

“Right, but it’s not unconstitutional,” Tapper shot back.

When Bedingfield then claimed that millions of “voters are being denied their constitutional right to have a say in this process,” Tapper gave Bedingfield another constitutional lesson.

“They elected the Senate,” Tapper informed Bedingfield.

Bedingfield responded by claiming “most Americans vehemently disagree” with confirming Barrett prior to the election.

“Again, Kate, that’s a poll,” Tapper fired back. “That’s not what the word constitutional means. Constitutional doesn’t mean, I like it or I don’t like it. It means it’s according to the U.S. Constitution. There’s nothing unconstitutional about what the U.S. Senate is doing.”

