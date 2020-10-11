https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/jeffrey-lord/2020/10/10/hysteria-panic-grip-washposts-jennifer-rubin-trump-2020

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is terrified. Actually, strike that. Rubin is now into utter, full-blown hysteria.

“Do we even need the Republican Party?” she wails.

Then Fox News headlines her next bout with hysteria.

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin calls to ‘defund’ Walter Reed after Trump announces White House return ‘Any MD who publicly endorses this insanity needs to lose his/her license. Period,’ Rubin declared

The story reported:

“Trump’s medical team, led by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, reaffirmed the president’s optimism, with Conley noting Trump’s condition had improved from when he was admitted Friday, while adding he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.” Rubin responded with a tirade blasting the president, who she called a “menace to everyone around you,” and the doctors in charge of his recovery. “Any MD who publicly endorses this insanity needs to lose his/her license. Period,” Rubin declared in one of several tweets, another writing, “Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard.”

All of which is to say, Jennifer Rubin has whipped her agitation into a frenzied panic — sheer hysteria. (Readers will remember that Rubin finally, belatedly removed the wildly inaccurate “conservative” label from her bio in 2018.)

Fox reported her feverish hysterics about the GOP this way:

“In the column — headlined “Do we even need the Republican Party?” — Rubin made the case that President Trump has sealed the GOP’s fate after “years of racism and xenophobia” as a minority dependent on “White grievance and cultural resentment.” “The unpleasant truth for those expected to say ‘there are fine people’ in both parties is that, aside from a few stray governors and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), there really are not fine people running the Republican Party,” she wrote. “They have sold their souls to Trump and either passively or actively bought into white supremacy and religious authoritarianism. They waged war on the Constitution and objective reality. There is nothing redeeming in any of that — or in the right-wing media machine encompassing the deluded true believers and money-hungry charlatans willing to throw red meat to an audience they suppose consists of uneducated bigots.”

Got that? The party of Ben Carson, Herschel Walker, Vernon Robinson, Deneen Borelli, Diamond and Silk, Paris Dennard and many, many more prominent African – Americans is the party of “white supremacy.” Right.

Recall Dr. Ben Carson’s wisdom of white liberals, which would seem to clearly apply to Rubin.

“Well, they’re the most racist people there are. You know, they put you in a little category, a little box — you have to think this way. How could you dare come off the plantation?”

To use Dr. Carson’s analogy, Jennifer Rubin, as with many white liberals, views herself as the mistress of the liberal plantation – clueless that she is presenting herself as exactly the champion of the white supremacy she thinks she is denouncing.

But her pro-claimed racial superiority views aside, what is striking is her virus-induced hysteria. Defund Walter Reed because it treated and released the President? Shut down the military’s premiere medical center that provides “care and services to more than 1 million beneficiaries every year”?

Great idea. Let’s punish the men and women of the American military because Rubin hates the commander-in-chief.

This is no longer responsible commentary. On top of her race-card playing this is sheer hysterical nuttiness. Rubin exemplifies a point made in a July column by The Wall Street Journal’s Holman Jenkins on the flat-out lies from The Washington Post in its coverage of the Trump July 3rd speech at Mt. Rushmore. Jenkins column was titled:

The Press on Mount Rushmore When Donald Trump is gone and forgotten, the media’s lies won’t be so easy to forget.

Jenkins wrote – bold print supplied:

“Every American, regardless of how he or she feels about Donald Trump, should read his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore and then the Washington Post account of the speech by Robert Costa and Philip Rucker. The Post account begins: “President Trump’s unyielding push to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination, crystallized by his harsh denunciation of the racial justice movement Friday night at Mount Rushmore . . .” Except that Mr. Trump made no reference to the Confederacy or any of its symbols. His only reference to the Civil War was to Abraham Lincoln and the abolition of slavery as a fulfillment of the American Revolution. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, as many commentators on the right noted, also lied when she said Mr. Trump “spent all his time talking about dead traitors.” He mentioned not a single leader or champion of the Confederacy. …Which I’m guessing means that Trump-defending pundits aren’t the only ones troubled by the Rubicon we’ve crossed when mainstream press outlets and a U.S. senator flagrantly lie about the content of a presidential address. Seemingly effortlessly, though, he has incited people and institutions that do have something to lose to wreck their own reputations: The FBI, CNN, our universities, etc. Tens of millions of voters who plan to vote against Mr. Trump in the fall hardly need Post lies to give them more reason to do so. But millions of others will vote for Mr. Trump, or consider voting for him, exactly because the Washington Post lies about him. Their wavering support at this point in his ill-starred presidency is sustained only by the deranged dishonesty of his opponents. So here we are: America faces the virus, the protests, a new and dangerous tension with China, and the most tumultuous election in recent memory. And it does so without thought leadership worth the name, with only intellectual and emotional chaos, from some of our once-credible news organizations.”

Exactly.

What Rubin fails to understand – and she is hardly alone in this in the “mainstream” leftist press – is that sheer, frenzied hysteria over the virus, on top of the systemic racism that is a hallmark of the adherents of the plantation mentality that gave birth to a Democratic Party with repeated on-the- record support for slavery, segregation, lynching, the Klan and now identity politics – the son of segregation – will exactly give political fuel to, as Jenkins says, those who are considering “voting for him, exactly because The Washington Post lies about him.”

In short? Rubin exemplifies exactly what is wrong with the American Left. They need the race card to win elections, and their media figures are so emotionally fragile in this pandemic that the virus has whipped them into an emotional frenzied panic that signals nothing more than a public emotional breakdown.

Which is simultaneously as pathetic as it is disgraceful.

