Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump on Saturday for shutting down the economy, a move he himself said he would make if “scientists” recommended it.

Speaking to a reporter in Erie, Pennsylvania, Biden was asked if he would support a “nation-wide shutdown,” and he replied, “No, look, he’s the guy that shut it down,” referring to Trump.

“Let’s get this straight, he shut it down,” Biden said with disdain.

That is a reversal from August, when Biden told ABC News he would shut down the economy.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.” Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/T9rJgTWcDN pic.twitter.com/bapv7Rui6U — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 23, 2020

World News Tonight anchor David Muir predicted coronavirus and the flu would “combine” in January.

“Would you be prepared to shut this country down again?” Muir asked.

Biden implied he would.

“So if the scientists say, ‘Shut it down’ ….” Muir continued.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” Biden said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

