https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-bidens-miami-car-parade-total-flop-15-cars-participate-video/

A Joe Biden ‘car parade’ in Miami on Sunday was a total flop.

Only 15 cars participated.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Denver Trump Supporter Was Shot and Killed By Local News Bodyguard

In contrast, thousands of cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist, Latinos for Trump caravan this weekend.

Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist caravan!

Florida is a crucial battleground state with 29 electoral votes.

President Trump won Florida in 2016 against Hillary Clinton by about 110,000 votes.

But the garbage polls are claiming Joe Biden is ahead of President by 6 to 11 points in Florida.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...