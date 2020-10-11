https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-bidens-miami-car-parade-total-flop-15-cars-participate-video/
A Joe Biden ‘car parade’ in Miami on Sunday was a total flop.
Only 15 cars participated.
Advertisement – story continues below
WATCH:
Just ran into the Biden Car parade in Miami. All 15 of them 😂🤣😭
So pathetic that they try to imitate everything Trump or his supporters do except it’s a bootleg and ghetto pic.twitter.com/xKDVIrVQm1
— linda catalina 🇨🇴🇺🇸 (@madfloridawoman) October 11, 2020
TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Denver Trump Supporter Was Shot and Killed By Local News Bodyguard
In contrast, thousands of cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist, Latinos for Trump caravan this weekend.
Advertisement – story continues below
🚨 THOUSANDS of cars at today’s #AntiCommunist Caravan in #Miami supporting FREEDOM for #Cuba 🇨🇺#Venezuela 🇻🇪 #Nicaragua 🇳🇮
WE SUPPORT @realDonaldTrump because he STANDS with US! #KAG #Trump2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OzRkbmlO8T
— Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) October 10, 2020
Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist caravan!
translation:
according to @MiamiPD over 30,000 cars participated in today’s #AntiCommunist Caravan #KAG 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇳🇮🇻🇪🇨🇴🎉 https://t.co/TEKV3HXz4P
— Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) October 10, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Florida is a crucial battleground state with 29 electoral votes.
President Trump won Florida in 2016 against Hillary Clinton by about 110,000 votes.
But the garbage polls are claiming Joe Biden is ahead of President by 6 to 11 points in Florida.