A Joe Biden ‘car parade’ in Miami on Sunday was a total flop.

Only 15 cars participated.

WATCH:

Just ran into the Biden Car parade in Miami. All 15 of them 😂🤣😭

So pathetic that they try to imitate everything Trump or his supporters do except it’s a bootleg and ghetto pic.twitter.com/xKDVIrVQm1

— linda catalina 🇨🇴🇺🇸 (@madfloridawoman) October 11, 2020