https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kaepernick-policing-prison-abolition/2020/10/11/id/991411

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is resuming his social justice movement with a call for abolishing police and prisons.

Writing in a series for the “The Demand for Abolition,” Kaepernick wrote “F*** reform,” arguing “only by dismantling unjust systems can we imagine a future that is safe, healthy, and truly free.”

“Reform, at its core, preserves, enhances, and further entrenches policing and prisons into the United States’ social order,” he wrote. “Abolition is the only way to secure a future beyond anti-Black institutions of social control, violence, and premature death.”

Kaepernick admitted his movement started with a call for police who treated minorities brutally should be imprisoned, which makes his call to abolish prisons a bit contradictory.

“My want for accountability focused on the cops receiving convictions and punishment, not acquittals and paid vacations,” he admitted. “But I had missed the larger picture. The focus on individual punishment will never alter the outcome of a system rooted in Black death.”

Now he wants to replace prisons and police with “transformative and restorative processes that are not rooted in punitive practices.”

“By abolishing policing and prisons, not only can we eliminate white supremacist establishments, but we can create space for budgets to be reinvested directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness, access to education, and job creation as well as community-based methods of accountability,” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

