Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Sunday predicted Amy Coney Barrett will be out of the Committee no later than October 22nd and confirmed to the Supreme Court by October 27th.

The Senate Judiciary will begin its hearing for Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination Monday morning.

Lindsey Graham told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that the senate will show up Monday morning for work and begin the process of confirming President Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“The hearing starts Monday and we’re gonna get this fine lady confirmed, out of committee by October 22nd,” Graham told Bartiromo.

This will pave the way for Republicans to vote on the Senate floor to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by Tuesday, October 27th.

Just in time for the election!

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Of course the Democrats are melting down and calling for Republicans to delay the hearing due to concerns over Covid.

Joe Biden and the Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media are now actually calling Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation “court packing.”

Filling a vacant SCOTUS seat is not “packing the court” — adding more seats to the Supreme Court, which Biden and Harris will do in order to overthrow the highest court of the land with Marxists, is packing the court.

Biden this weekend also said confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is “unconstitutional.”

Biden’s comms director Kate Bedingfield got lit up by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning when she tried to explain how confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is somehow “unconstitutional.”

